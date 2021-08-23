 Skip to main content
Cattle markets push higher

A variety of factors helped push cattle markets higher Monday.

“October cattle gapped higher on the opening and closed sharply higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “A bullish cattle on feed report, ideas that cash cattle can trade higher again this week and another surge higher in the stock market were all seen as positive forces.”

In contrast, October hogs moved lower to begin the week.

“October hogs closed sharply lower on the day after choppy and two-sided trade early in the session,” the Hightower Report said. “Strength in cattle futures plus the massive discount of futures to the cash market are factors which have helped support.”

