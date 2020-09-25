Boxed beef prices have surprised many who were calling for a lower direction but they have turned higher, according to The Cattle Report. Carcass weights fell 10 pounds last week. The shorter supplies expected in October might be happening sooner rather than later.
The cattle on feed report, covering feedlot activity during August, will be out this afternoon. The average trade estimate among the Bloomberg newswire poll was for August placements 5.5% over last year. This returns three months in a row of higher than last year’s placements.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.48% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.33%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.46%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.46% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25%. European stock markets traded mixed on Friday with Frankfurt's DAX 30 falling 0.2% and other major indexes declining between 0.4% and 0.5%, while London's FTSE 100 was up around 0.1%. Investors remain cautious as Europe struggles to curb the coronavirus pandemic with both France and the UK announcing record number of daily cases as of Thursday. The Shanghai Composite fell 3.76 points or 0.12% to 3219.42 on Friday, closing 3.6% lower for the week. Investors remained cautious as daily novel coronavirus infection rates continue to accelerate across Europe, with the UK and France reporting record-high daily new infections since the outbreak started.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.23%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was down 0069%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.86%, and November gasoline is down 0.43%.