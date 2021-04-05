 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $5.82 to $258.678/cwt.
  • Select went up $2.89 to $249.86.

There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota or Nebraska, USDA said

Restaurant traffic continues to improve, as demand is expected to grow as more vaccines rollout, Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers are expected to be somewhat aggressive this week as they can’t afford not to purchase cattle to meet strong demand.”

There is a lot of momentum in live cattle as contracts continue to make higher highs and higher lows, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. "The path of least resistance is higher,” he said. “The bulls want to see the cash prices firm up.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice up $2.85 to $249.97.Select up $6.57 to $244.70.In n…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Fundamentals are supportive in the live cattle market, despite yesterday’s strong grain move, Total Farm Marketing said. “April options expire…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures ignore the strong beef advance, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing noting live cattle futures posted losses of 35 to 95 cen…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice up $1.87 to $239.53.Select up $4.73 to $232.50.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News