Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $5.82 to $258.678/cwt.
- Select went up $2.89 to $249.86.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota or Nebraska, USDA said
Restaurant traffic continues to improve, as demand is expected to grow as more vaccines rollout, Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers are expected to be somewhat aggressive this week as they can’t afford not to purchase cattle to meet strong demand.”
There is a lot of momentum in live cattle as contracts continue to make higher highs and higher lows, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. "The path of least resistance is higher,” he said. “The bulls want to see the cash prices firm up.”