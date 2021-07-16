The market remains in a consolidation phase as the steady decline in beef prices leaves traders uncertain about the short-term direction for cash cattle, according to The Hightower Report.
Buying strength is good in deferred contracts as the prospects of tighter cattle numbers is on the horizon, but for the front months there is pressure on the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: The E-mini S&Ps were up 0.27% in early trading this morning. The Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.17%.
Currencies: The dollar index was up 0.06% and the EUR/USD was down 0.06%. The USD/JPY was up 0.45%.
Energy: Crude oil prices were up 0.31% in early trading this morning and gasoline was up 0.45%.