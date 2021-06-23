A potential move higher in the cash market helped fuel the rally in live cattle futures yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said.
Likewise, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing noted this morning that cattle futures are up sharply to converge with cash.
Elsewhere, Argentina remains the fifth largest beef exporter in the world and a key supplier to China. Exports are being reestablished, but only up to 50% of last year's average exports and this is seen as a positive force for cattle prices, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 2.00%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.95%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.69%, Germany’s DAX Index was also down by 0.69% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0. 24%. European stocks traded cautiously today, with equity markets in Frankfurt, Paris and Madrid edging lower and London's FTSE 100 and Milan's FTSE MIB booking some gains, as inflation worries overshadowed upbeat news from the Eurozone that the private sector expanding by the most in 15 years, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks were up in Japan as the government agreed to a major stimulus package and up in China for the third straight session, amid hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not pull back its stimulus “despite signaling it was ready to deal with inflation,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.27% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.27%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.14%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 52 cents (0.71%), and August gasoline is up 0.83%.