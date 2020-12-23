 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $3.13 to $207.54/cwt.
  • Select went down $1.66 to $197.93.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,871 head sold live at $108-110, with 3,762 sold dressed at $172. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,296 head were sold live at $105-110, and 3,154 head were sold dressed at $168-172.

The outside day higher was bullish for cattle, The Hightower Report said despite an early setback in the day.

Export sales for the week were lower this week, the lowest point since November 19.

