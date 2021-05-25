 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Feeders are trading higher to open the week “with the exception of the front-month May contract,” Total Farm Marketing said. “May futures expire on the 27th, and are trading well above the cash index, which is at 135.66, as the market tries to get these two in line.”

“Demand factors are very strong,” The Hightower Report said, as a surge in beef prices could cause cash trade to be steady to higher this week. “Consumer disposable income is high and consumer demand for outdoor get togethers is much higher than normal.”

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.57% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.08%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 2.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.67%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.28%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 10 cents (0.08%), and July gasoline is down 0.60%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures were mixed yesterday “with some buying strength in the front end of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. Cash markets are “m…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market is quiet, Total Farm Marketing said. Cattle trends “have stayed relatively steady with last week,” Total Farm marketing said, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Packer profit margins extremely high and there is a firm tone to cash market, The Hightower Report said this morning. But the Cattle on Feed R…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News