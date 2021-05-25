Feeders are trading higher to open the week “with the exception of the front-month May contract,” Total Farm Marketing said. “May futures expire on the 27th, and are trading well above the cash index, which is at 135.66, as the market tries to get these two in line.”
“Demand factors are very strong,” The Hightower Report said, as a surge in beef prices could cause cash trade to be steady to higher this week. “Consumer disposable income is high and consumer demand for outdoor get togethers is much higher than normal.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.07%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.57% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.08%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 2.40% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.67%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.28%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 10 cents (0.08%), and July gasoline is down 0.60%.