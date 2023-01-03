 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trade prices occurred in larger price ranges than normal last week and in smaller volumes. Moreover, packers tended to purchase more cattle at flat dressed prices than live, according to The Cattle Report.

The cattle market is overbought and vulnerable to a setback, according to The Hightower Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.36% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.34%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.56%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.70% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.26%. European shares extended gains on Tuesday as investors welcomed regional CPI data from Germany showing inflationary pressures in Europe’s largest economy eased in December after the government’s initiative to lower household natural gas bills came into effect. Elsewhere, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said inflation was expected to peak at the start of 2023 before then retreating. Investors are also reassessing the outlook for growth and monetary policy. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.88% to close at 3,117 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.92% to 11,117 on Tuesday, hitting their highest levels in two weeks as China’s swift reopening sparked hopes of a faster economic recovery, though a surge in domestic Covid cases kept sentiment in check. Mainland stocks also advanced even after a private survey showed that China’s December manufacturing activity contracted the most in three months due to Covid-related disruptions.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 1.19%, EUR/USD was down 1.20% and USD/JPY was up 0.21%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.86%, and June gasoline is down 1.79%.

