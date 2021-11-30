 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

After seven days up and with an extremely overbought technical condition and a consumer demand threat identified with the new variant, the key reversal yesterday is a bearish technical development.

“There seems to be enough demand uncertainty for the cattle market to experience long liquidation selling pressure over the near term,” The Hightower Report said.

Total Farm Marketing is calling for cattle futures to be steady to lower today “on follow-through from reversing off early session highs on Monday and closing lower.” Technical signals open the door for additional downside pressure as the week progresses, TFM said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.84%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.22%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.74%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.98% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.58%. “European stock markets resumed their rout to multi-week lows on Tuesday, after pausing for breath in the previous session, as pandemic jitters related to the new omicron coronavirus variant returned to the front stage,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.03% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell by 1.63%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 Index “tumbled” as investors dumped shares after Moderna’s CEO, Stephane Bancel, said he expects existing vaccines to be less effective against the omicron variant, according to TradingEconomics.com.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.53%, EUR/USD was up 0.49% and USD/JPY was down 0.39%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.68 (2.40%), and January gasoline is up 1.80%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The slaughter volume this past week increased to 668,000 head - 20,000 head more than last year and 7,000 above the previous week, according t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

There was a certain psychological element in negotiations for the price of cattle this week, according to The Cattle Report. Two years of play…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle traded fairly even with Wednesday’s trading range yesterday, and tried to fill the small price gap on the charts, said Matthew Strelow …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Buyers were active yesterday, pushing prices to triple-digit gains as firmer retail values supported the market with the anticipation of highe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“The weak price action the past couple of sessions is concerning to the cattle markets, as the markets struggled to push higher despite overal…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a consolidation over the past few weeks as futures seem to be waiting for cash markets to catch up, according to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.Choice up 84 cents to $279.25.Select down 10 …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News