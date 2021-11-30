After seven days up and with an extremely overbought technical condition and a consumer demand threat identified with the new variant, the key reversal yesterday is a bearish technical development.
“There seems to be enough demand uncertainty for the cattle market to experience long liquidation selling pressure over the near term,” The Hightower Report said.
Total Farm Marketing is calling for cattle futures to be steady to lower today “on follow-through from reversing off early session highs on Monday and closing lower.” Technical signals open the door for additional downside pressure as the week progresses, TFM said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.84%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.22%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.74%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.98% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.58%. “European stock markets resumed their rout to multi-week lows on Tuesday, after pausing for breath in the previous session, as pandemic jitters related to the new omicron coronavirus variant returned to the front stage,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.03% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell by 1.63%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 Index “tumbled” as investors dumped shares after Moderna’s CEO, Stephane Bancel, said he expects existing vaccines to be less effective against the omicron variant, according to TradingEconomics.com.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.53%, EUR/USD was up 0.49% and USD/JPY was down 0.39%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.68 (2.40%), and January gasoline is up 1.80%.