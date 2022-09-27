 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 59 cents to $248.43/cwt.
  • Select down 2.14 to $221.21/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 157 head sold dressed at $228.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 802 head sold live at $145.00 and none sold dressed.

Ideas that the short term supply is adequate and the short term demand tone is negative helped to pressure the market, according to The Hightower Report.

USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125k head. That is down 2k head from last week but up 6,000 from the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

