Cattle

Cattle

The market continues to have the short-term cash fundamental news to see more upside action over the near term, according to The Hightower Report. Consumer demand looks very strong as the economy reopens, consumer spendable income took of boost from the relief checks, exports remain strong and imports slow.

Thursday's sales moved another dollar higher. Both Nebraska and Iowa sold cattle at $117 with improvements in Kansas at $116 - both prices $2 higher than last week, according to The Cattle Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: May E-mini S&Ps were up 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.74%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.47%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.66. Europe's major stock markets rebounded on Friday, after touching two-week lows in the previous session, as investors focused on the prospect of a global economic recovery, despite the uncertainty around rising infection rates and the slow rollout of vaccines. At the same time, the European Council summit continued for a second day, with EU leaders discussing the COVID-19 epidemiological situation, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and relations with Russia. EU leaders have also backed tightening the criteria to authorize the export of EU-made coronavirus vaccines, aiming to secure vaccines are available within the bloc. However, they could not get an agreement over vaccine distribution and demand from some countries for additional Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. The DAX 30 rose 0.8% to 14,740 around 9:45 AM Frankfurt time while other major bourses gained between 0.5% and 0.7%.The Shanghai Composite added 54.73 points or 1.63% to 3418.33 on Friday, snapping 3 sessions of consecutive losses and retracing 13-week lows while gaining 0.46% for the week, after the World Bank said China is set to lead the recovery of East Asian and Pacific economies this year, growing by 8.1% in 2021, compared with 2.3% in 2020.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.51%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.73%, and May gasoline is up 2.23%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

