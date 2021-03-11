 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell 62 cents to $226.67/cwt.
  • Select went up 25 cents to $220.07.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,020 head sold dressed at $180, with 632 sold live at $112.112.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, 573 head were sold live at $112-114, and 866 head were sold dressed at $178-174.

Cash cattle trade has been stuck around $114, and Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said optimism is waning in the futures contracts. “June is going to be the month of interest going forward,” he said. “One of the big catalysts for us has been fund flow.”

Feedlots are moving cattle “and higher prices are not part of the equations,” Total Farm Marketing said. Export sales for cattle came in at 20,900 tonnes today.

