Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.39 to $206.97/cwt.
- Select was 81 cents lower to $199.90.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 684 head sold live for $95, and 2,693 head sold dressed for $148-155. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 1,089 head sold live for $95-98, and 3,282 head sold dressed for $151-155.
“Some traders believe that cash cattle are trading cheap enough to attract better demand, and the collapse and beef prices over the past month may be enough to provide some underlying support,” the Hightower Report said. “August cattle needs a close above 98.75 to turn the charts bullish.”
“Daily kills have overtaken daily kills from the same time last year, and this should add to beef supplies and keep pressure on the product prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Hot temperatures for the next two weeks may keep weights a bit lighter. August live cattle traded at their highest prices today since June 2 and were well above their 100-day moving average resistance level.”