“The weak price action the past couple of sessions is concerning to the cattle markets, as the markets struggled to push higher despite overall-supportive fundamental news,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Cattle markets were “moderately lower” on yesterday’s session but the generally positive tone in most commodity markets “and an inflationary tilt” has added to the positive tone, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.64%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.10% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.43%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.06% and USD/JPY was down 0.16%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 63 cents (0.75%), and December gasoline is down 0.55%.