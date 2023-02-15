The market closed lower on the session yesterday but well up from the lows. There is still no technical sign of a short-term peak but the market is clearly overbought. However, the supply fundamentals still look supportive, The Hightower Report said today.
After seeing new contract highs in the front months yesterday, and again in Feb earlier on Tuesday, the live cattle futures market pulled back and ended the day lower, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.33%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 increased by 1.01%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.44% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.05%. France led European markets outperforming its regional peers, with companies’ news lifting investors' mood. Shares of Carrefour jumped nearly 9%, after Europe’s largest food retailer increased its dividend by 8%, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets retreated slightly with continued concerns of inflation, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.39% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.37%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.49%, EUR/USD was down 0.37% and USD/JPY was up 0.43%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 77 cents (0.97%), and October gasoline is down 1.18%.