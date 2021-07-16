Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $1.93 lower to $267.94/cwt.
- Select was down 69 cents to $251.79.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,139 head sold live for $121-123, and 160 head sold live for $196. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 951 head sold live for $122-126, and no dressed sales.
“With choppy trade in the cash market and a steady decline in the beef market, traders seem to lack the confidence for aggressive buying,” the Hightower Report said. “On the other hand, weights are down and suggest feedlots are current with marketings. Boxed beef cutout values that midsession came in at $267.63, down $2.24 on the day.”
"Despite the weakness today, August cattle finished the week 0.950 higher, but October gained a slight 0.025,” Total Farm Marketing said. “August cattle were firmer the majority of the week in anticipation of firm cash markets, but as prices were unimpressive, the premium faded to get the futures more aligned with cash. Cash trade was quiet today, as most trade was complete.”