While slaughter numbers have been slow the past couple of weeks, the numbers will begin to push well above a year ago in the weeks ahead, according to The Hightower Report. This should boost the production as weights remain well ahead of year-ago levels.
More $97 cash cattle trades were seen in Kansas yesterday, which is $1 over last week levels. This is seen as a bit more supportive to futures as we would normally expect given that backlogged cattle was expected to limit upside movement in cash for weeks yet, according to Allendale.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were up 0.25 this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.88%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 082% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.09%. European stocks recovered slightly on Friday after falling to over four-week lows in the previous session, helped by upbeat earnings updates from Nokia, BNP Paribas and others. In addition, tech shares rallied after Apple, Amazon and Facebook reported forecast-beating results overnight. On a more negative note, France and Spain reported the steepest pace of contraction on record during the second quarter, while investors continue to monitor the spike in coronavirus infections and its impact on economic outlook. The Shanghai Composite added 23.18 points or 0.71% to 3310.01 on Friday, closing 3.12% higher for the week lifted on upbeat Chinese manufacturing data. China's factory activity rose to 51.1 in July from 50.9 in June, growing for the fifth month running, despite a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak around the globe and disruptions from floods.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 31 cents (0.78), and September gasoline is down 0.08%.