Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on light demand and light to moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $7.82 to $243.15/cwt.
- Select fell $9.18 to $228.96.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 190 head were sold dressed for $180. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 117 head sold dressed for $179-180.
Analysts are concerned about the impact of another month without regular restaurant demand, coupled with the large beef supply. “Without the restaurant demand for another month, traders remain nervous that too much meat on the domestic market will pressure beef prices,” the Hightower Report said.
“Traders are still worried about the influx of fresh beef supplies during a time of significantly reduced demand,” Stewart-Peterson said. “In addition, there is still a decent possibility that the spread of coronavirus could impact demand for slaughter supplies, thereby backing animals up in the country. The best-traded June live cattle contract made a very impressive close.”