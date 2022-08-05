 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
According to the Export Sales report, weekly beef bookings down from sales from each of the past two weeks and was 20% weaker than the same week last year. Still, beef shipments to all destinations remains at record pace with 557k MT shipped through July 28, Brugler Marketing said this morning.

The cash fundamentals are mixed, and traders remain nervous over the potential for more cow and non-fed cattle slaughter, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.02%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.24%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.41%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.15%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower to near a flat line, with the France CAC still hovering near 8-week highs as investors continue to monitor corporate updates ahead of the highly anticipated US jobs reports, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets, finish the week modestly higher, “as investors navigated another volatile period marked by solid corporate earnings, mixed global economic data, hawkish Federal Reserve commentary and heightened US-China tensions,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite rose 1.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.84%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.17%, EUR/USD was down 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.22%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 39 cents (0.44%), and October gasoline is down 0.13%.

