Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 59 cents to $215.64/cwt.
- Select rose 55 cents to $203.94.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,863 head sold dressed at $163-165, with 1,602 sold live at $103-104. In Iowa/Minnesota. 431 were sold dressed at $162-165 while 1,275 head were sold live at $103-105
The cattle market is still bullish and should follow the grain market upward lead but it is also entering a volatile time of year, according to Seery Futures.
December cattle closed moderately higher on the session and the rally has pushed the market near to last week’s high, according to The Hightower Report.