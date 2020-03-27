Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady to weak on light to moderate demand and moderate to heavy offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 73 cents to $252.84/cwt.
- Select was up 21 cents to $242.38.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 324 head sold dressed for $180. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 1,707 head sold live for $112-116, and 675 head sold dressed for $182.
The wild volatility is really fueling uncertainty, and that has the markets really, really nervous,” Virginia McGathey, with McGathey Commodities, said. “…Twelve out of the last 14 days, beef cattle limit moved. This is unprecedented, something I have never seen in my lifetime in these markets, and it looks like it’s not going to end anytime soon.”
Several factors drove cattle markets lower Friday. “Record production of pork and poultry in the US plus the fact that many restaurants are closed has added to the bearish tone,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the stock market is also seen as a negative force. Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $252.11, down $1.46 on the day.”