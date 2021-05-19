 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle calls are for steady to higher trade, Total Farm Marketing said. Good buying strength came from news Argentina was suspending beef export sales for 30 days, they said, as strong retail values “should lead to some higher cash bids.”

“Feeders are struggling to find traction despite the strong live cattle market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Some recovery in the grain markets kept feeders in check, as charts are still cautious.”

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.50%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.02%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.55%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.50% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.28%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.80 (2.75%), and July gasoline is down 2.06%.

