Cattle

The USDA sees fourth quarter beef production down 345 million pounds from the third quarter as compared with an increase of 127 million pounds last year. “This will be the largest decline since 2008, and the drop in production may provide support,” The Hightower Report said today.

Cattle futures showed more market strength yesterday and going into today. August live cattle remain discounted to the cash market, but look to be narrowing the difference which could lead to some support in the spot month, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.24%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.81%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.87%, Germany’s DAX Index dropped by 1.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.75%. European equity markets traded lower today ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the afternoon. It is expected to show the annual inflation rate hit a fresh 40-year high, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks were up slightly but caution dominated sentiment as traders brace for U.S. inflation data which is expected to bolster the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening plans, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.54%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.07%, EUR/USD was up 0.25% and USD/JPY was up 0.19%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 97 cents (1.01%), and August gasoline is down 0.79%.

