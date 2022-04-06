Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
Choice was down 49 cents to $271.04.
Select was down $1.85 to $261.05.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska USDA reported 1,333 head sold dressed at $222.84 and 1,117 sold live at $139.45. In Iowa/Minnesota 1,189 head were sold live at $139.97 and 1,275 were sold dressed at $221.67.
Cattle did rebound today and demand still seems to be strong, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
Feedlots may not want to hold out for higher prices due to rising feed costs, according to Total Farm Marketing.