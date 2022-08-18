 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

In the live cattle market, cash prices “continue to show strength,” Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “Trade reached 150.00 this week and the 5-area average is moving higher so far this week over last week,” he said.

The feeder cattle market has seen strong demand, which has strengthened the index lately, DiCostanzo said. “Traders are comfortable with the price action in the grain market but with any real strength in the grains with the futures over the index could put some pressure on futures.”

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.41% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.12%. European markets were mostly on the higher side of unchanged Thursday morning, but there are worries of more interest rate hikes which would lower market sentiment. “Recent data showed the annual inflation rate in the UK increased to another 40-year high of 10.1% in July,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.46% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.92%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.02%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.31 (1.46%), and October gasoline is up 1.28%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

While the beef market is sluggish, cash cattle are very strong and the outlook for declining supply for the next three quarters could continue…

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a steady uptrend as traders see tightening supply over the next three quarters. “Cow slaughter has been active ov…

Cattle

The market remains in a steady uptrend and "if" there is a shift ahead from the current liquidation phase to a more expansionary phase in the …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News