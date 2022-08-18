In the live cattle market, cash prices “continue to show strength,” Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “Trade reached 150.00 this week and the 5-area average is moving higher so far this week over last week,” he said.
The feeder cattle market has seen strong demand, which has strengthened the index lately, DiCostanzo said. “Traders are comfortable with the price action in the grain market but with any real strength in the grains with the futures over the index could put some pressure on futures.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.41% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.12%. European markets were mostly on the higher side of unchanged Thursday morning, but there are worries of more interest rate hikes which would lower market sentiment. “Recent data showed the annual inflation rate in the UK increased to another 40-year high of 10.1% in July,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.46% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.92%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.02%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.31 (1.46%), and October gasoline is up 1.28%.