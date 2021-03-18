 Skip to main content
Yesterday’s trade “was a positive technical development,” The Hightower Report said, as it appears a short-term low is in place. “Traders expect beef demand to pick up significantly as government stimulus checks are released into the economy.”

The economy expecting a recovery and the ongoing wet weather “are short-term positive forces,” The Hightower Report said. “Huge premiums of futures over cash may limit the advance.”

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.67% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.26%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.85% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.51% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.01%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.37%, EUR/USD was down 0.45% and USD/JPY was up 0.27%.

Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.24 (1.90%), and May gasoline is down 1.11%.

