Yesterday’s cold storage numbers were “a bit supportive” as cash is slightly lower than last week, The Hightower Report said. They mentioned upside could be limited due to increasing supply for the second quarter of the year.
However, The Hightower Report also noted that short-term supply “is still relatively tight,” and while they are bearish for the longer-term, “short-term strength is not out of the question” in the cattle futures.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.48%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.34%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.55% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.40%. In Asian markets, stocks are mostly lower, as there are worries about the coronavirus spreading, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.68% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.98%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.23% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.67 (2.86%), and March gasoline is down 2.01%.