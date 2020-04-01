Based on negotiated prices and volume of boxed beef cuts delivered within 0-21 days and on average industry cutting yields. Values reflect U.S. dollars per 100 pounds.
- Choice down $7.98 to $235.17/cwt.
- Select down $3.83 to $225.13/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live FOB sales of 91 at $111.25, with dressed delivered sales of 1,265 at $178.81. In Iowa, no live FOB sales were reported, with dressed delivered sales of 423 reported at $180.00.
June live cattle finished down $4.50 at $87.57, while May feeder cattle closed down $4.50 at $118.40. Hightower says “traders are fearful that the very steep break in in beef prices could hurt packer margins and slow the slaughter pace.”
Stewart-Peterson says packers are sending more former food service inventory to retail channels, and “consumers have to some degree stocked up.” USDA estimated week to date slaughter was 236,000 head, which is 3,000 head behind last week and 4,000 head behind the same week last year.