April cattle finished higher on the session Friday but lower for the week, according to The Hightower Report. The market has seen a sharp break from the February 16 high and has failed to trade above the previous day’s high ever since. Fear of sluggish short-term demand helped to pressure cutout values.
Cash trade was steady on the week again at $114, and expectation are for the same this week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Production is returning to levels seen prior to the winter storm and limited buyer interest pressured the cutout. Feeders are likely to have a negative reaction to strength in feed prices after experiencing a price recovery and extremely volatile close last week.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were down 0.55% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.09%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.87%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.37% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.21. European stock markets traded in the green on Monday as traders expect global growth to accelerate due to the ongoing COVID vaccine rollout and as governments and central banks around the world step up efforts to support the economies hit by the pandemic. At the same time, upbeat China's trade data showed exports from the world's second-largest economy jumped 154.9% year-on-year in February. On a more negative note, industrial output numbers from Germany and Spain came in weaker-than-expected, while investors remained concerned about rising bond yields and an acceleration in inflation. The Shanghai Composite fell 80.57 points or 2.3% to 3421.41 on Monday, closing at 3-month lows amid mounting fears that a lower-than-expected 6% economic growth target from Beijing could lead to a policy tightening. Investors also monitored global stimulus developments as the US Senate passed the COVID-19 relief plan on Saturday, while US 10-year bond yields lifted to 13-month highs of 1.585%. Sentiment was also dragged down by reports that there were 19 new virus infections on Sunday, up from 13 a day earlier. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture said Saturday that an African swine fever outbreak was confirmed in Sichuan and Hubei.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.28%, and April gasoline is down 1.32%.