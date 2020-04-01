“Weights are already high and any slowdown in demand from packers or any slaughter disruptions could cause cattle to back up in the country,” The Hightower Report said. If the discount from futures to cash remains, it will bring short-term support, they said.
The last trading day for April options is Friday, Total Farm Marketing said. Yesterday’s limit-up trade on the front-month contracts came on short-covering and profit-taking as the quarter ended yesterday. “The direction for the rest of the week will be the cash market, which is trading at a premium to futures, but undeveloped so far this week,” they said. “Softening retail prices are seen limiting gains.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 3.45% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.77%, France’s CAC 40 was up 3.82, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 4.11% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.47%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.60% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 4.50%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.65%, EUR/USD was down 0.91% and USD/JPY was down 0.20%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 19 cents (0.83%), and May gasoline is down 10.16%.