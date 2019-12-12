Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and lower on Select on light demand and heavy offerings, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $3.00 to $215.65/cwt.
  • Select went down $1.16 to $202.56.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 232 head sold dressed at $188-194, with 1,213 sold live at $117-119. In Iowa/Minnesota, 228 head were sold live at $118-119.50, and 1,035 head were sold dressed at $188-189.

Exports for U.S. beef were at 9,900 tonnes, down more than 5,000 tonnes off the four-week average. Also, sales are down 2% from last year’s pace, which is causing some traders to not be as active of buyers, The Hightower Report said.

“Cash cattle trade was quiet in the country today,” Stewart-Peterson said. They noted that the resilience of the cash cattle market “has been impressive and has likely been the main factor keeping futures supported.”

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.