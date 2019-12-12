Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on Choice and lower on Select on light demand and heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $3.00 to $215.65/cwt.
- Select went down $1.16 to $202.56.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 232 head sold dressed at $188-194, with 1,213 sold live at $117-119. In Iowa/Minnesota, 228 head were sold live at $118-119.50, and 1,035 head were sold dressed at $188-189.
Exports for U.S. beef were at 9,900 tonnes, down more than 5,000 tonnes off the four-week average. Also, sales are down 2% from last year’s pace, which is causing some traders to not be as active of buyers, The Hightower Report said.
“Cash cattle trade was quiet in the country today,” Stewart-Peterson said. They noted that the resilience of the cash cattle market “has been impressive and has likely been the main factor keeping futures supported.”