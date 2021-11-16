Demand is expected to soften cash prices after Thanksgiving to the end of the year, but expectations are for “steady to higher trade” this week, Total Farm Marketing said. “But prices may be limited in the near-term by price resistance, and may be challenging the bottom of the range.”
Cash markets in cattle “continue to advance” but beef prices are hitting lows last seen in late October, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.50%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.36%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.52% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.18%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.11% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.36%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 15 cents (0.19%), and January gasoline is down 0.78%.