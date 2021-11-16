 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Demand is expected to soften cash prices after Thanksgiving to the end of the year, but expectations are for “steady to higher trade” this week, Total Farm Marketing said. “But prices may be limited in the near-term by price resistance, and may be challenging the bottom of the range.”

Cash markets in cattle “continue to advance” but beef prices are hitting lows last seen in late October, The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.50%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.36%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.52% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.18%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.11% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.33%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.36%, EUR/USD was down 0.28% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 15 cents (0.19%), and January gasoline is down 0.78%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The market saw strong buying support across the complex led by buying in the feeder complex and a jump in cash market prices mid-week,” Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“The market remains in a short-term uptrend with support for December cattle at $130.90,” The Hightower Report said. “The market looks to rema…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures have been called steady to lower this morning after Monday’s early rally “failed to attract new buying,” Total Farm Marketing s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

NASS reported 11.55 million head of cattle on 1,000-plus-capacity lots on Nov. 1, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That was down 1.43% …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Talk of sustained demand for higher priced beef as we approach the holidays is keeping a bid under the market for this week, said Matthew Stre…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News