Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $2.20 to $280.46/cwt.
- Select went up $1.41 to $271.88.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,923 head sold live at $122-124, with 68 head sold dressed at $195. In Iowa/Minnesota, 3,753 head were sold live at $120-123, and 809 head were sold dressed at $192.
Tomorrow will mark the next Cattle on Feed report, with expectations for placements at 33.7% higher than last year, Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices continue to slip despite strong demand & higher boxed beef prices,” they said.
Open interest is in a “steady downtrend” for the cattle market, which indicates long liquidation may be continuing, The Hightower Report said.