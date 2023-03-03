Longer term fundamentals are till supportive, “but the market may be in need of a technical correction,” The Hightower Report said.
“The live cattle and feeder cattle markets look tired, and charts are showing some signs of weakness,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.61% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.06%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.71%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.40% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.28%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.56%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.33%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was up 0.33%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.54 (2.02%), and April gasoline is down 0.61%.