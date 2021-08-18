The market is set up to see higher cash trade this week and maybe next. Traders will be monitoring the situation closely, The Hightower Report said this morning.
This morning, more profit-taking pressure can be expected after prices faded into the close Tuesday despite another strong move higher in retail carcasses, Total Farm Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.09%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.16%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.6% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.30%. Stock markets in Europe are choppy as investors monitor a slew of inflation data, while expectations of a slower economic recovery and concerns about the evolution of the pandemic filled the background, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are down amid concerns that U.S. Retail sales fell more than forecasts and consumer sentiment is “deteriorating to a near decade-low.” However, in China, COVID-19 infections fell markedly today with no new death reported which lifted sentiment, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.32% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down1.73%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 81 cents (1.27%), and October gasoline is up 1.04%.