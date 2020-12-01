Cattle futures are “looking for direction,” Total Farm Marketing said after bids and prices were undefined on Monday. “Feeder cattle are supported by weakness in the cash market and strength in the Feeder cattle index.”
Beef prices are “not far off” the highest levels since June, The Hightower Report said, meaning the market should be well supported on a significant correction. “However, there may be some downside correction short-term,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.98% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.51%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.92%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.77% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.71%. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.34%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.52% and USD/JPY was up 0.08%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 24 cents (0.53%), and January gasoline is down 0.37%.