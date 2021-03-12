Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 80 cents to $225.87/cwt.
- Select went up 20 cents to $220.27.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 120 head sold dressed at $180, with 1,875 head sold live at $180. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,111 head were sold live at $111-115, and 239 head were sold dressed at $178.
With snow and cold hitting South Dakota and Wyoming, there could be “possible livestock losses,” Total Farm Marketing said, but the futures market may struggle to push higher if the cash market doesn’t follow suit.
This week was a “bullish signal” in the technical aspect of the market, The Hightower report said as there was an upside crossover.