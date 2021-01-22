Slaughter rates remained steady with last week at 651,000 head, well above last year at 633,000, according to The Cattle Report. Ample supplies of fed cattle are matched with broad demand for beef. The choice cutout was par with last year at $212 but fed prices this year at $110 fell $14 cwt. behind last year's $124 price.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.62% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.97%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.83%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.57. European stocks opened lower on Friday, following losses on Thursday and in line with its Asian peers and US futures, amid fresh concerns over rising coronavirus infections and restrictions while the optimism around the new Biden administration faded. Countries in Europe continue to battle record infections, hospitalizations and deaths and continue to impose tighter measures and lockdowns. The Shanghai Composite fell 14.52 points or 0.4% to 3606.75 on Friday, retreating from 5-Year highs hit in the previous session and closing 1.11% higher for the week. Traders weighed concerns about Covid-19 infections locally and abroad as China reported 103 new local cases, with outbreaks lingering in northern Hebei and Heilongjiang provinces.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.34%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.79%, and March gasoline is down 2.38%.