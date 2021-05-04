Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 1.92 to $301.22/cwt.
- Select went up 12 cents to $283.91.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,100 head sold dressed at $189.03-$190 and 5,958 head sold live at $117.98-118. In Iowa/Minnesota, 5,854 head were sold dressed at $188.28-188.30 and 8,6529 head were sold live at $118.46-119.
The June discount encourages producers to sell now, not later withurging corn prices the primary reason for producers to unload any market ready cattle, according to The Hightower Report.
The boxed beef market is moving higher but since it is May and June is far enough away, higher beef doesn’t have to reflect in futures prices, according to ADM Investors Services.