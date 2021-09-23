 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cash trade in the cattle markets “started to trickle in on Wednesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “More trade will still be developing later in the week, but trade helped pull futures higher to get in line with cash trade. Retail values stayed soft in tone as carcasses saw selling pressure.”

With the upcoming Cattle-on-Feed report, traders expect placements to be down 0.9% from last year, with marketings near unchanged and total supply down 1.8%, The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.36% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.91%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.66%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.66% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.07%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.38% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.67%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.33%, EUR/USD was up 0.35% and USD/JPY was up 0.29%.

Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 3 cents (0.06%), and November gasoline is down 0.44%.

