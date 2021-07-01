Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $3.64 to $287.65/cwt.
- Select was $2.34 lower to $266.93.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 562 head sold live for $124-126, and 763 head sold dressed for $198-200. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 497 head sold live for $125-126.50, and 1,354 head sold dressed for $196-202.
“Beef export sales at 121,100 MT - down 28% from last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Low placements in June's COF report & strong demand should support cash market. Cash bids range from 119-124. Cattle slaughter projected at 120,000. Feeder Cattle cash index for June 29: up .38 at 147.10.”
“US beef export sales for the week ending June 24 came in at 12,090 tonnes, down from 16,851 the previous week and the lowest they have been since February 18,” the Hightower Report said. “The average of the previous four weeks is 14,689. Cumulative sales have reached 675,017 tonnes, up from 528,745 last year and the highest on record. The 5-year average is 496,857.”