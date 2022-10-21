 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

With firm exports and a stronger cash market, the market may remain in a short-term uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.

Going into the Cattle on Feed report this afternoon, analysts expect an average of 0.9% fewer cattle in 1,000+ head feedlots for 10/1 when compared with 10/1/21, Alan Brugler of Barchart, said this morning.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.39%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.32%, France’s CAC 40 fell 1.55%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 1.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.70%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower due to mounting concerns over the economic outlook amid expectations that central banks may need to act more forcefully to bring down inflation. “Investors also continued to monitor the political turmoil in the UK and another batch of corporate earnings,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are lower on wobbly trade overnight, with China’s stocks “struggling to find footing amid mounting economic concerns and as investors cautiously awaited policy signals from the ongoing Communist Party Congress,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.46%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.52%, EUR/USD was down 0.44% and USD/JPY was up 0.92%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 60 cents (0.71%), and December gasoline is up 0.92%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Slaughter volumes for this past week were 660,000 head, down 4,000 head from the previous week but up 13,000 head from the same week last year…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle remain range bound today after the USDA report yesterday reduced expected beef imports and raised exports and domestic consumption, Ala…

Cattle

For last week, the weekly Commitment of Traders report showed long liquidation from cattle spec traders. At the same time, according to USDA d…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Packer margins fell into the red recently, slowing cash negotiations this week, but the slaughter pace is showing no signs of letup, suggesti…

Cattle

“A sharp drop in the U.S. dollar has helped support many agricultural markets,” The Hightower Report said. “A much more positive tilt to the U…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News