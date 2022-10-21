With firm exports and a stronger cash market, the market may remain in a short-term uptrend, The Hightower Report said today.
Going into the Cattle on Feed report this afternoon, analysts expect an average of 0.9% fewer cattle in 1,000+ head feedlots for 10/1 when compared with 10/1/21, Alan Brugler of Barchart, said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.39%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.32%, France’s CAC 40 fell 1.55%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 1.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.70%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower due to mounting concerns over the economic outlook amid expectations that central banks may need to act more forcefully to bring down inflation. “Investors also continued to monitor the political turmoil in the UK and another batch of corporate earnings,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are lower on wobbly trade overnight, with China’s stocks “struggling to find footing amid mounting economic concerns and as investors cautiously awaited policy signals from the ongoing Communist Party Congress,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.46%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.52%, EUR/USD was down 0.44% and USD/JPY was up 0.92%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 60 cents (0.71%), and December gasoline is up 0.92%.