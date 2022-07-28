 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 22 cents to $267.77/cwt.
  • Select was $1.00 lower to $240.81.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there were 1,804 head sold live at $138-141, and 483 sold dressed at $224-228, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,379 head sold live for $140.50-144, and 1,163 head sold dressed for $223-230.

Cattle markets have been falling off from their most recent highs, leading to “weak price action,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Trade was very quiet today, and most trade is likely wrapped up for the week,” they said, as cash trade has been “disappointing overall” this week.

“The cattle market is moving into a more range-bound trade and is now challenging support levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The weaker cash tone and the concerns about the consumer and consumer demand limit the market’s potential.”

