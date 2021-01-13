Marketing plans for the next few weeks will be touched from two directions, according to The Cattle Report. High grain and winter weather risk will push cattle owners to market cattle when ready. Futures prices selling for market premiums will encourage sellers to hold on to inventory. Whichever way owners lean, they will find price help on the road as marketing numbers transition from ample supplies to fewer numbers in the coming weeks ahead.
Feeder cattle sold off sharply yesterday on the sharp spike in corn prices, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I wouldn’t be surprised if feeder cattle has a little more weakness in them today,” he said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.23% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.22%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.30% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26. European stocks were flat to slightly negative for a second straight session on Wednesday, as investors awaited the accounts of the ECB monetary policy meeting due tomorrow and details on a massive package of fiscal stimulus to be delivered in the US. At the same time, worries about rising coronavirus infections and new restrictive measures continued, amid efforts to speed up vaccination across the continent. The Netherlands extended lockdown to February 9th and Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Germany may need 8 to 10 weeks of lockdown extension. The Shanghai Composite fell 10 points or 0.3% to 3597 on Wednesday, retreating from 5-year highs in the previous session. Investors booked profits from consumer and healthcare shares amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the mainland, as China recorded the biggest daily jump in more than five months, reporting 115 new cases despite strict measures to curb an outbreak that began in Hebei, with authorities reportedly moving to seal off Langfang City in northern Hebei Province and placing almost five million people under stricter lockdown.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.26% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.28%, and February gasoline is down 1.32%.