Cattle

Tightening supply and better demand may keep trend up, The Hightower Report said this morning. ” The general demand tone has been better than expected with the surge in the stock market and a more risk-on tone for commodity markets,” The Hightower Report said.

In its new Beef Margin Watch monthly report, CIH said cattle futures moved sideways to higher over the second half of November while corn prices were mostly flat. Both USDA’s monthly Cattle on Feed and Cold Storage reports were received as largely neutral for the market with no significant price impact, CIH said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.02%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.14%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.58% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.097%. Stock markets in European markets are mixed as all eyes turn to U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day, “which will likely provide further clues on the US interest rates outlook,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Nikkei 225 Index hit its lowest levels in three weeks with all sectors finishing in negative territory. “Investors also digested mixed US economic data and turned cautious ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could influence the rates outlook,”TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.29% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index dropped by 1.79%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.24%, EUR/USD was up 0.12% and USD/JPY was down 0.90%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 72 cents (0.89%), and January gasoline is up 0.53%.

