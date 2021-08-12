 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $7.13 to $317.93/cwt.
  • Select rose $2.32 to $290.31.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,664 head sold live for $122-126, and 2,841 head sold dressed for $198-198.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 84 head sold live for $124, and 1,314 head sold dressed for $197-200.

“The monthly USDA supply/demand update showed a slight revision lower for 2021 beef production, and showed a 1.3% drop in 2022 production from last month's estimate,” the Hightower Report said. “Imports were revised higher and exports revised lower. Per capita beef supply is expected to drop from 58.6 pounds to 56.7 pounds for 2022.”

“Cattle in sideways trade until higher cash can be seen,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Skyrocketing boxed beef prices still not bring packers to buy. A few cash trades in the south at 121.00 — same as last week. Weekly export sales at 13,600 mt — down 9% from last week. Cattle slaughter projected at 121,000. Feeder cattle cash index for Aug. 10, down .14 at 156.19.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“With the advance in the boxed beef cutout to its highest level ever for this time of the year, it is safe to say that demand factors remain q…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market has remained in a consolidation pattern since mid-June, while beef prices have reached record levels for this time of the year, The…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The start of week was a consolidation day for cattle as prices will look for direction later in the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm M…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are lower after experiencing selling pressure on Thursday when prices failed to break through resistance at the top of the trad…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News