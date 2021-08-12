Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $7.13 to $317.93/cwt.
- Select rose $2.32 to $290.31.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,664 head sold live for $122-126, and 2,841 head sold dressed for $198-198.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 84 head sold live for $124, and 1,314 head sold dressed for $197-200.
“The monthly USDA supply/demand update showed a slight revision lower for 2021 beef production, and showed a 1.3% drop in 2022 production from last month's estimate,” the Hightower Report said. “Imports were revised higher and exports revised lower. Per capita beef supply is expected to drop from 58.6 pounds to 56.7 pounds for 2022.”
“Cattle in sideways trade until higher cash can be seen,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Skyrocketing boxed beef prices still not bring packers to buy. A few cash trades in the south at 121.00 — same as last week. Weekly export sales at 13,600 mt — down 9% from last week. Cattle slaughter projected at 121,000. Feeder cattle cash index for Aug. 10, down .14 at 156.19.”