The cattle market is supported by “strong demand and good packer margins,” The Hightower Report said, despite sluggish beef prices. They noted that the steady cash trade this week may limit the advance of cattle prices.
“The market has seen choppy and two-sided trade for the last week or more as traders see ample supply but also strong beef demand,” The Hightower Report said. “With decent margins, commercial traders seem to be good buyers on setbacks.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.43%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.01%. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.23% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.03%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.51%, EUR/USD was down 0.39% and USD/JPY was down 0.46%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 16 cents (0.38%), and January gasoline is up 0.20%.