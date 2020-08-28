The Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said today that the Taiwanese government will ease restrictions on U.S. beef and pork imports. This move is seen as a method to help pave a path towards a free trade agreement between the country and Washington, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging.
China has suspended imports of beef from an Australian firm after it detected a banned substance in some of the company’s products, the country’s customs administration said. China has requested a full investigation and a report back within 45 days from the company after it detected a banned substance in the company’s beef, according to Allendale.
Outside markets
Stocks: October E-mini S&Ps were up 0.35% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.05%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.16% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.21%. Stock futures in Europe pointed to gains at the open on Friday after the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 closed in the green and the S&P booked a new high. Stocks are also heading for a weekly gain. Investors digest Fed's new monetary policy framework which will allow a more flexible inflation target, meaning the Fed can leave rates lower for a longer period despite rising inflation. Meanwhile, traders continue to follow coronavirus numbers, with countries battling the second wave of infections. The Shanghai Composite added 53.69 points or 1.6% to 3403.81 on Friday, closing 0.49% lower for the week as more signs of a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy lifted investor sentiment. Profits earned by China's industrial firms fell by 8.1% year-on-year to CNY 3.1 trillion in January-July 2020, easing from a 12.8% plunge in the first six months of the year, amid a gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.83%, EUR/USD was up 0.80% and USD/JPY was down 1.27%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.05%, and September gasoline is up 0.54%.