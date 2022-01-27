 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 35 cents to $289.11.
  • Select was down 62 cents to $279.10.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, USDA reported 334 head sold dressed at $218 and 1,219 sold live at $136. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 835 head sold live at $137.31 to $139 and 427 head sold dressed at $218.

A strong recover in the stock market may have helped improve the demand tone of the market, but the premium to the cash market could be seen as a limiting factor for a market that was down today, according to The Hightower Report.

Packer data has shown us that steers are coming in at very high weights, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

CropWatch Weekly Update

