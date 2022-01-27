Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 35 cents to $289.11.
- Select was down 62 cents to $279.10.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, USDA reported 334 head sold dressed at $218 and 1,219 sold live at $136. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 835 head sold live at $137.31 to $139 and 427 head sold dressed at $218.
A strong recover in the stock market may have helped improve the demand tone of the market, but the premium to the cash market could be seen as a limiting factor for a market that was down today, according to The Hightower Report.
Packer data has shown us that steers are coming in at very high weights, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.