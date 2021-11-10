Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $2.28 to $285.52.
- Select down $4 to $266.62.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,643 head sold dressed at $206.98 and 2,912 sold live at $131.75. In Iowa, 8,498 were sold live at $131.49 to $132.47 and 2,945 were sold dressed at $206.44.
The market traded moderately lower on the session early and down to a three session low before coming back later in the day, according to The Hightower Report.
Beef continue to see record exports, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. U.S> beef exports for the year are up 1 percent from last year, mainly from a lack of Brazilian competition.